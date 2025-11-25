DC residents react after Mayor Bowser announces she will not seek another term

The Brief D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Tuesday that she will not be seeking re-election. She was elected in November 2014. Her term ends in January 2027. Residents who spoke with FOX 5 say they're still trying to process Bowser's surprising announcement.



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says after ten years of serving in her hometown, it's time to pass the baton.

Residents who spoke with FOX 5 on Tuesday are still trying to process Bowser's surprising announcement.

What they're saying:

"I'm announcing that I will not seek a fourth term," Bowser said in a video posted to social media.

After a decade of holding the city's highest position, Bowser will soon be stepping aside.

"I feel like it's the end of an era," D.C. resident Liya Johnson said.

Bowser was elected on Nov. 4, 2014.

"I'm actually shocked because she's been here for so long," Christopher Walker told FOX 5.

"I think she's done so much great for the city," said Amanda Cassidy.

The other side:

But for some Washingtonians, they say it's time for someone else to lead the nation's capital and address concerns they believe are being ignored.

"It's a breath of fresh air for D.C.," Anthony Pratt said.

"Smash and grabs and cars, these kids are bored. What after-school programs? Or what are we doing so that kids can actively have something to do other than smash up 16 cars on 16th Street?" said Lauren Gay. "I want actual change. Don't get our votes look cute and be on stage, do something that is going to affect the people you see around these streets every day."

"I want to see someone who will fight for D.C. Keep up the fight for statehood, D.C. becoming the 51st state," Cassidy added.

Her career:

Addressing homelessness, investments, building a brand new hospital and tackling unemployment are some of the accomplishments Bower highlighted in a video message to the community.

Over the years, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson has worked closely with Bowser, helping her deliver on some big promises, like bringing the Commanders back to D.C.

When asked about Bowser and her time leading D.C., Mendelson said he’s "grateful, because of 12 years of service as mayor. Sympathetic, and that she spoke of some of the stresses and I've certainly seen that."

With the community's help, Bowser says that she's laid the groundwork for the next mayor.

"I've also had the immense privilege of working alongside all of you, the residents of D.C." Bowser said.

What's next:

Bowser isn't leaving just yet. Her term ends in January 2027.

Now that Bowser has made her announcement, the 2026 D.C. mayoral race is now wide open.

Already, several councilmembers are ready to launch campaigns.

At-large councilmember Kenyan McDuffie and Ward 4 councilmember Janeese Lewis George are reportedly mulling the possibility.

But, with about a year left until Election Day, more candidates will likely emerge.