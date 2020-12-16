Judge blocks executive order that bans indoor dining in Anne Arundel County

A judge has blocked an executive order from Anne Arundel County that bans indoor dining, allowing it to continue until at least Dec. 28 when there is a hearing scheduled.

The ruling says in part, "the plaintiffs have a sufficient and reasonably likelihood of success on the merits, as the county executive appears to have relied on a selective interpretation of the data relating to COVID-19 matters that ignores or minimizes other sources of COVID-19 contact, and has not clearly explained the overall hospital capacity in Anne Arundel County as it relates to COVID exposure."

The restrictions in the executive order were set to go into place at 5 p.m. Wednesday night, just hours after the judge's ruling.

Several restaurants in the county filed a lawsuit to stay open just a few days ago. The owner of Adam's Tap House and Grille in Severna Park, Joe LeFavor, was part of that lawsuit.

He says after the news about the judge's ruling came out, customers at his restaurant gave a standing ovation.

"I just feel that shutting us down was a huge penalty not only on myself as an owner, but especially on my employees," LeFavor says. "You know, a couple of weeks before Christmas was going to make life extremely difficult for them and their families and this at least gives us some time."

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman released this statement in response to the ruling:

"We are disappointed in Judge Mulford's ruling granting a temporary restraining order of our COVID restrictions on in person dining. We believe the science from public health experts is clear and it shows that taking actions to limit situations where people gather without masks will prevent the spread of this virus and ultimately save lives. We look forward to a full hearing on the merits of the case and in the meantime are discussing other options to protect the health of our residents by limiting community spread and flattening the ongoing COVID surge in our county."

Pittman reversed course on outdoor dining, also hours before the restrictions were set to go into place, announcing Wednesday afternoon that outdoor dining would be permitted as long as 50 percent of tent sides were down.