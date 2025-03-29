DC region sees high temperatures near 84 degrees

The Brief Saturday: Partly sunny and warm, highs near 84°F. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers, highs near 80°F.



Just a few days into spring and the D.C. region has its first day in the 80s since November 7th, 2024.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says there will be more clouds than sun today, but the warmth will make up for it! There will be a few peeks of sunshine, with exceptionally warm conditions today with temps in the low to mid 80s.

Winds will pick up later and it will become quite breezy. South/SW 5-10mph, gusting up to 25+mph. Tonight, still mostly cloudy, lows in the 60s a mild night.

Another warm day on Sunday with highs in the 70s to about 80. We will still see lots of clouds, and a few afternoon showers and perhaps a thunderstorm during the second half of the day, but it does not look like a washout.