DC region marks 23 years since 9/11 terrorist attacks with tributes, tears

The U.S. is marking 23 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks with tributes and remembrance ceremonies across the country, including around the Washington, D.C. region.

Nearly 3,000 people died when militants linked to al-Qaida hijacked four planes, crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York and one into the Pentagon, before the fourth was brought down in a field near Shanksville, Pa.

Commemorative ceremonies are taking place at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York, the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon outside of Washington, D.C.

At sunrise Wednesday, a giant U.S. flag was unfurled on the west side of the Pentagon where one of the hijacked planes carved a gash in the country’s military headquarters.

On Tuesday, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady today commemorated the anniversary of the attack during a ceremony in the Pentagon's courtyard.

The U.S. flag unfurled on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 to mark 23 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C.’s Council will host a memorial ceremony to honor the lives lost and the first responders. A ceremony will also be held on the grounds of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.

Arlington National Cemetery is observing a National Day of Service and Remembrance to mark the anniversary.