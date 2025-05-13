The Brief Flood Watch issued for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia as heavy showers and thunderstorms persist. Several inches of rainfall possible along the I-95 corridor, impacting morning and evening commutes. Flooding risk includes creeks, streams, and low-water crossings due to excessive runoff.



A Flood Watch is in effect Tuesday for Washington, D.C. and parts of Maryland, and Virginia as showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist throughout the day.

DC region Flood Watch issued Tuesday amid showers, thunderstorms

Heavy rain, flooding risk

What's next:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda reports that the I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District could see several inches of rainfall.

High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-60s. The morning commute is expected to be wet, with possible ponding on roadways. The National Weather Service warns that excessive runoff could lead to flooding in creeks, streams, and other flood-prone areas, including low-water crossings.

Periods of rain, which could be heavy at times, is expected to continue into the evening, making for another wet commute tonight.