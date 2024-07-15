The entire Washington, D.C. region is blanketed under excessive heat watches and warnings Monday as dangerously hot temperatures rise to 100 degrees or above.

Most of central, northern and southern Maryland, central and northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia will see temperatures in the triple-digits.

Heat index readings combining temperature and humidity are expected to surpass 113 degrees across much of the region.

The D.C. area could see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening Monday. Hot and humid temperatures at or above 100 degrees are expected again on Tuesday.

DC region faces dangerous heat Monday as temperatures soar to 100 degrees

The National Weather Service says drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun.

Residents should check up on relatives and neighbors. Anyone working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, like wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during times of excessive heat. It’s also advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.