DC region dries out for Mother's Day; temperatures remain unseasonably cool

After two soaking wet days, the D.C. region is finally drying out Sunday, but keep a jacket handy if you plan to be outside for your Mother's Day celebrations because temperatures will be unseasonably cool.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

A stubborn continued onshore flow Sunday will keep mist and drizzle around for the first part of the day in the southern and eastern parts of our area. The light showers will move eastward out of the area throughout the day, leaving behind cloud cover over the region. The clouds will clear out by the evening hours Sunday, and some areas north and west of D.C. could possibly even see the sunset peak through!

Temperatures Sunday will on reach the mid 50s for most of the region, which is 20 degrees below the seasonal average. The cooler temperatures will also continue into tonight as lows are forecasted in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday we've got more sunshine on the way, but temperatures will remain cooler than seasonal. Most of the area will see highs hit the mid 60s, with some areas to the south and west possibly getting up to the upper 60s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@ClaireFox5DC

Tuesday the warmer temperatures make a comeback as highs will near 70. Temperatures will eventually reach the 70s by Wednesday and could even get close to 80 on Thursday, as a warmer pattern looks to remain established through mid-May.