DC ranks among worst areas for drug problems in US, study finds

D.C. ranks 5th nationwide for most severe drug problems, study finds. City leads in drug overdose deaths per capita, highlighting ongoing crisis. DEA seized over 380 million lethal doses of fentanyl in 2024.



The District of Columbia ranks fifth nationwide for highest drug use, according to a new study from WalletHub analyzing substance abuse, law enforcement, and treatment accessibility.

The study compared all 50 states and D.C. across three key categories: Drug Use and Addiction, Law Enforcement, and Drug Health Issues and Rehab.

Researchers evaluated 20 metrics, including arrest rates, overdose fatalities, opioid prescriptions, and employee drug testing policies.

D.C. drug use rankings:

1st in drug overdose deaths per capita.

4th in the percentage of adults unable to access treatment for illicit drug use.

7th in substance abuse treatment facilities per 100,000 people.

8th in adult illicit drug use in the past month.

14th in teenage illicit drug use in the past month.

What we know:

The study reported more than 80,670 drug overdose deaths nationwide in the 12 months leading up to November 2024. Additionally, the DEA seized over 380 million lethal doses of fentanyl that year, underscoring the ongoing crisis.

"Drug problems can start from multiple sources, like taking illegal substances with friends or getting hooked on a prescription that was originally given for a legitimate medical issue," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "As states fight drug addiction, they need to consider all angles and make sure they are not just addressing things from a law enforcement perspective but also providing the resources necessary to help people with addictions get clean."

West Virginia ranked just below D.C. in second. Nearby Virginia ranked 40th overall while Maryland ranked 45th.

