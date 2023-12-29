DC ranked among top growing regions in 2023: census data

The District of Columbia is one of the top-growing regions in 2023, according to census data.

Washington, D.C.'s population grew by 1.2% - the seventh-highest percentage growth state in the country. But the population in D.C. hasn't quite rebounded to pre-pandemic numbers. D.C.'s 2023 population is down 1.53% from April 2020, according to the U.S. Census.

42 states and Washington, D.C. had an increase in population in 2023. The nation as a whole gained more than 1.6 million people this past year, growing by 0.5% to 334,914,895.

"U.S. migration returning to pre-pandemic levels and a drop in deaths are driving the nation’s growth," said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau. "Although births declined, this was tempered by the near 9% decrease in deaths. Ultimately, fewer deaths paired with rebounding immigration resulted in the nation experiencing its largest population gain since 2018."

While the South accounted for 87% of the nation's growth in 2023, the Northeast's population declined.

New York lost more residents – and at the largest rate – in 2023 than any other state, despite an overall rise in the U.S. population, according to U.S. Census data.

And a good number of those New Yorkers, over 4,000, moved to the District.

Looking at the 2023 State to County Migration Flows, the highest number of new D.C. residents came from Maryland, Virginia, New York and California and Massachusetts.

