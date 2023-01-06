DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone.

Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in D.C.

More women live alone than men, with 26.7% of females living alone versus 21.5% of males. D.C. ranks second for most females living alone, behind nearby Richmond, VA.

As for men living alone, D.C. comes in at number seven, behind cities like Fort Lauderdale and St. Louis.

And the number of people living alone is on the rise, with one-person households growing 5.9% on average every year since 2016.