DC Public Schools increasing pay for substitute teachers

Substitute teachers serving less than 30 days in a school year will now make $17 an hour, an increase from $15.20 an hour, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools announced Tuesday.

Daily rates for substitute teachers will increase from $121.50 a day to $136.00 a day. The new compensation rate will also be in place for the 2022-2023 School Year.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"Substitutes are an important part of our DCPS team of educators. As we work together to maximize opportunities for in-person learning, we know the critical role substitutes play in supporting both students and teachers," said Mayor Bowser. "With this increase in pay, we’re focused on bolstering supports for schools and creating pathways for educators to become long-term substitutes.".

The announcement comes after substitute teachers in D.C. held a "Day of Absence" last week, rallying in front of the Wilson Building to demand better pay, benefits and more.

Long-term retired teachers in D.C. make $300 a day and Myrtle Washington of the Washington Substitute Teachers United says COVID-19 has created more demanding work conditions with increased staffing shortages.

READ MORE: DC substitute teachers hold 'Day of Absence' to rally for better pay, benefits

At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, DCPS increased pay for long-term substitute teachers, those who work 30 or more consecutive instructional days in one or a series of assignments.

DCPS also increased compensation for DCPS retirees who return as long-term substitute teachers and offers a signing bonus to retirees who serve at least 90 consecutive days.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

"DCPS values the contributions of our substitute teachers and their important role in the success our school programs," said Chancellor Lewis Ferebee. "This compensation increase will allow DCPS to retain our valuable educators and continue to compete with neighboring school districts to recruit more substitute teachers and continue to provide quality instruction."