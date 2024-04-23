DC public restroom pilot program aims to provide free, portable bathrooms across nation’s capital

Finding a bathroom in the District isn’t always an easy task, and we all know, when you’re holding it – time is of the essence. That’s why D.C. Council has started a Public Restroom Pilot Program to provide more accessible options.

New, free public restrooms will soon be installed at different locations in our nation’s capital. You’ll be able to find them in Oxon Run Park, Columbia Heights, H Street NE, Dupont Circle, and Downtown DC. Jessica Heinzelman is the COO and one of the co-founders of the start-up called Throne.

"We hear from people all the time if they’re outside at the park with their kid or enjoying a nice day, you know, at a concert put on by one of the business improvement districts, they may actually leave instead of trying to find a restroom," said Heinzelman. Those with issues with frequent urination or irritable bowels often don’t even leave their house or go socialize if they’re having a flare up or if they’re having issues."

DC only has one public restroom per 10,000 people, so it can be hard to find a place when you have to go. That leads to residents and tourists relying on local businesses for relief, which can be a burden and even exacerbates equity issues.

One woman who used the portable restroom told FOX 5, "I think it’s a great idea, it’s a great idea because a lot of times you go to restaurants, they want you to purchase something before you can use the restroom."

Image 1 of 14 ▼ DC public restroom pilot program aims to provide free bathroom access across nation’s capital

Council Woman Brianne Nadeau spearheaded this effort and sent FOX 5 a statement that says in part, "D.C. residents are incredibly excited about it. Tourists and residents have demanded safe and dignified restrooms for years, including people who are pregnant, have health issues, and are unhoused."

Another restroom user said, "This is one of the best things in Washington, D.C. I actually want to see a lot of them, more of them like across the whole DMV area."

The Thrones are equipped with a sink and a toilet that can flush – all without an electric, sewer, or water hook up.

The portable restrooms are available daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. They’re free and simple to use. People can scan the QR code, download the app, and those without a technological device can receive a card to be able to enter the bathroom.

"I think the other thing we hear a lot is concern that people are going to go inside and take it over, camp in there, and we’ve actually had great success with our anti-loitering system, so Throne is a multimedia experience. It has audio and welcomes you in, but we limit the time for 10 minutes for safety reasons and because it is a shared resource," said Heinzelman.

The bathrooms will be up and running through September. After that, D.C. Council will have the option to extend the program.