Trial begins for man accused of brutally beating 87-year-old to death in Beltsville

The trial for the man accused of brutally attacking and killing a senior citizen in Beltsville is underway in Prince George’s County.

Police arrested 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington in June 2022 shortly after he allegedly assaulted 87-year-old Johnny Lee Shepherd in a parking lot on Cherry Hill Road.

Julias Wright (Prince George’s County Police)

Surveillance video released by police captured the vicious attack. In the video, authorities say Wright can be seen striking Shepherd multiple times.

Shepherd was hospitalized and Wright was initially charged with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment. Charges against him were upgraded to murder following the victim’s death the following month, which was ruled a homicide.

Investigators say the assault may have stemmed from a dispute over car damage.

