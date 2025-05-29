DC prepares for massive World Pride crowds: 'We cannot live in fear'

The Brief D.C. officials say they’re ready to keep people safe and welcome during World Pride 2025, with extra officers and extended Metro hours. Street closures, major concerts, and parades are planned through early June — including a Shakira show and the Army’s 250th birthday celebration.



World Pride 2025 is kicking off in Washington, D.C., and city officials are outlining security plans and transportation strategies ahead of a busy season filled with parades, festivals, and celebrations.

What we know:

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser insisted that the District is ready to welcome visitors and area residents for World Pride 2025.

She and other officials are promising that people will be safe, they’ll be welcome, and that they should not be discouraged from taking part. This afternoon, a pride flag went up at the Wilson Building.

Capital Pride began on May 17 and goes through June 8. There will be street closures associated with the events, and Metro announced they will stay open until 2 a.m. on both Friday, June 6th, and Saturday, June 7th.

What's next:

There’s a lot going on in the next two weeks: Opening ceremonies and a Shakira concert are at Nats Park, and in two weeks there’s the Army 250th birthday parade.

DC Police are adding extra officers from other jurisdictions. Metro is extending service. Mayor Bowser and Police Chief Pamela Smith say they want to ensure World Pride is accessible, welcoming, but most of all safe.

"We have been watching what’s been happening across the world when it comes to large crowds and gatherings with vehicle rammings, and we’re working very well with DDOT with trucks and vehicles in place," said Smith.



"We cannot live in fear, we have to live our lives, we have to prepare and be as best prepared as we can," said Bowser.



Big picture view:

Last month, the Washington Metropolitan Council of Governments heard testimony that some international travelers might not come to D.C. for World Pride because they’re worried about immigration enforcement by the Trump administration.

Capital Pride Alliance tells FOX 5 that the concern is still real, but tourism officials hope that does not hurt attendance and potential revenues.

"I think in this country the LGBTQ community is scared. We feel that our rights are being threatened and taken away, so that’s permeating," said Ryan Bos of the Capital Pride Alliance.