DC police to enforce new Drug Free Zones in northeast, northwest

D.C. police will begin enforcing two new Drug Free Zones in different parts of the District over the final weeks of March.

The DFZ will be in parts of northeast and northwest Washington. They will be enforced from Wednesday, March 20 at 8 a.m. until Monday, March 25 at 7:59 a.m.

The boundaries of the Fifth District DFZ will be:

1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, NE

1700 block of Montello Avenue, NE

1200 block of Raum Street, NE

1700 block of Trinidad Avenue, NE

The boundaries of the Fourth District DFZ will be:

900 block of Upshur Street, NW

4000-4100 block of Georgia Avenue, NW

900 block of Shepherd Street, NW

4000-4100 block of Kansas Avenue, NW

READ MORE: DC police begin enforcing first wave of Drug Free Zones Thursday

DC police begin enforcing first wave of Drug Free Zones Thursday

Police will mark each block with barriers, tape, or police officers. Signs will be posted clarifying the rules and how long the zone is in effect for.

As part of the rules, two or more people cannot congregate for illegal drug activity. Failure to disperse could result in arrest, a $300 fine, and / or 180 days in jail.

Three DFZ went into place earlier this month in the areas of Gallery Place Metro, Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road in the northeast, and Woodland Terrace Public Housing in the southeast.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said the goal of the DFZ are to disrupt the behavior that goes on in those space. "It is never our intent to go out and to make mass arrests. That's not the intent," she said.