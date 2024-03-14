DC police begin enforcing first wave of Drug Free Zones Thursday

D.C. police began enforcing Drug Free Zones on Thursday morning, just days after the new Secure D.C. crime bill was signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The DFZs went into effect at 8 a.m. and will remain in place until 7:59 a.m. on March 19.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says that by declaring drug-free zones for 120 hours, police hope to be able to limit loitering by prohibiting people from congregating on public spaces to buy, sell, or use illegal drugs. City leaders say by interrupting the illegal drug activity, neighborhoods will be able to clean up and reclaim public space.

Alnwick says D.C.’s police chief Pamela Smith is required to notify each council member, health and neighborhood agency, and all licensed medical and social services clinics in the DFZ 24 hours before it goes into effect.

Police will mark each block with barriers, tape, or police officers. Signs will be posted clarifying the rules and how long the zone is in effect for.

As part of the rules, two or more people cannot congregate for illegal drug activity. Failure to disperse could result in arrest, a $300 fine, and / or 180 days in jail.

The three DFZ that went into place on Thursday were in the areas of Gallery Place Metro, MINNESOTA Avenue and Benning Road in the northeast, and Woodland Terrace Public Housing in the southeast.

Alnwick added that people are still allowed to congregate for lawful reasons, like waiting for a bus, being at their residence, or waiting for medical / social services.

First District Drug Free Zone Boundaries:

The 600-700 block of I Street, NW

The 700-800 block of 8th Street, NW

The 700 block of G Street, NW

The 700 block of 7th Street, NW

Gallery Way Place, NW

The 700-800 block of 6th Street, NW

Sixth District Drug Free Zone Boundaries:

The 3800-3900 block of Minnesota Ave NE

The 3900-4000 block of Benning Rd NE

The 3900-4000 block of Clay Pl NE

The 300 block of 40th St NE

Seventh District Drug Free Zone Boundaries:

The 2300 block of Ainger Place, SE

The 2700 block of Langston Place, SE

The 2300 block of Raynolds Place, SE

The 2700 block of Bruce Place, SE