DC police sergeant charged with second-degree murder

A Metropolitan Police Department sergeant has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge and a federal civil rights violation.

The charges stem from Sergeant Enis Jevric's fatal shooting of An'twan Gilmore during the summer of 2021 in Northeast D.C.

Jeveric walked out of the courthouse Tuesday with a GPS monitor on. But moments before that he stood in front of Judge G. Michael Harvey to hear his charges.

Jevric is facing three separate counts — a murder charge, use of a firearm charge, and a civil rights violation.

Court documents show that around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, police were called to the intersection of Florida and New York Avenue for the report of a man who was believed to be unconscious, or sleeping in his car, in a traffic lane.

When officers approached the car, Gilmore was in the driver's seat with his foot on the brake and a visible gun in his waistband.

The department said that officers tried to wake Gilmore up, but he didn't respond immediately.

Body cam footage shows Sergeant Jevric shoot at the moving car 10 times, striking Gilmore, who later died at a nearby hospital.

In a press conference after the shooting Chief Robert Contee III admitted that his officer violated MPD policy. In D.C. it is against the law to shoot at a moving car.

The department released a statement Tuesday night saying, "Today, they announced a decision to indict the involved MPD member, Sergeant Enis Jevric. We are confident that the subsequent criminal proceedings will be deliberated fairly, and do recognize this is a difficult matter for everyone involved.

MPD says Jevric is currently on administrative leave with pay. His next appearance in court is scheduled for March 16.

FOX 5 reached out to his attorneys for comment, but they declined to speak at this time.