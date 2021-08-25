Armed man shot, killed by police in Northeast DC, officials say

Authorities say police in D.C. have shot and killed an armed man during an incident in the Northeast.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. when officers responded to New York Avenue and Florida Avenue for a report of a man with a gun.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports that at a press conference, Chief Contee confirmed officers shot the man after responding to the scene and finding him asleep in a vehicle in the roadway. Police said that when the driver awoke, he pointed a weapon at officers before being shot. The driver crashed the vehicle a short distance away.

The man was transported to a hospital where he later died.





Investigators say traffic will be closed along both eastbound and westbound New York Avenue -- between 4th Street NE and North Capitol Street NE – due to the investigation.

This is the second police involved shooting in the last 24 hours, police say. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, officials say officers shot a man in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Southeast. That incident is also still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.