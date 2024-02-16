DC police seize three handguns, two rifles, and ammunition from suspect accused of shooting 3 officers

The Metropolitan Police Department seized three handguns, two rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a bullet-proof vest in Southeast.

Police obtained a search warrant and detectives executed a search warrant at the home where the barricade occurred on Thursday, February 15. Detectives recovered three handguns, two rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a bullet-proof vest.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Guns recovered from Hanna Place

After being booked on charges, detectives determined the suspect’s true identity as 48-year-old Stephen Claude Rattigan of Southeast, D.C. Police say the suspect has also used the alias, Michael Rattigan.

Rattigan has additionally been charged with felony assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence for his attack on MPD officers.