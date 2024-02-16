Expand / Collapse search

DC police seize three handguns, two rifles, and ammunition from suspect accused of shooting 3 officers

Washington, D.C.
EXCLUSIVE: Accused shooter's parents cite mental illness in DC police shooting

The parents of a man accused of shooting three D.C. police officers are speaking out in defense of their son. Icylin Rattigan exclusively told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that her son, Stephen Rattigan, suffers from a mental illness and heard voices in his head.

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department seized three handguns, two rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a bullet-proof vest in Southeast.

Police obtained a search warrant and detectives executed a search warrant at the home where the barricade occurred on Thursday, February 15. Detectives recovered three handguns, two rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a bullet-proof vest.

Guns recovered from Hanna Place 

READ MORE: 'Voices in his head': Parents defend son accused of shooting DC police officers

After being booked on charges, detectives determined the suspect’s true identity as 48-year-old Stephen Claude Rattigan of Southeast, D.C. Police say the suspect has also used the alias, Michael Rattigan.

Rattigan has additionally been charged with felony assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence for his attack on MPD officers.

WATCH: Suspect accused of shooting 3 DC police officers surrenders, 31 dogs removed from home
Julius James, the man accused of shooting three D.C. police officers Wednesday morning in Southeast, surrendered after an hours-long standoff. 