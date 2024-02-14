WATCH: Suspect accused of shooting 3 DC police officers surrenders, 31 dogs removed from home

Julius James, the man accused of shooting three D.C. police officers Wednesday morning in Southeast, surrendered after an hours-long standoff.

It was a stressful and scary day for people who lived near the suspect.

Many of them are concerned about the three police officers who were shot.

A witness exclusively told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that James surrendered peacefully — and then the Humane Rescue Alliance removed 31 dogs from his home.

FOX 5 obtained a video, showing the more than 12-hour barricade situation coming to an end. You can see D.C. police dressed in protective tactical gear, and James walking out of his house in the 5000 block of Hanna Place Southeast.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department Emergency Response Team successfully negotiated the surrender.

James, 41, is accused of shooting the three police officers while they were serving an arrest warrant this morning. He was wanted for cruelty to animals.

"They said his name a couple of times and said ‘open up the door.’ One door was right there beside him. He pushed the dog back inside, and then he came out. They made him turn around and exit the house backwards," James' neighbor told FOX 5. "When they went in and got the main four dogs in the top part of the house or the residents. They put the camera down in the basement, and they realized that it's 35 more dogs."

Suspect accused of shooting 3 DC police officers surrenders, dozens of dogs removed from home

Some people told FOX 5 that they were relieved this ended peacefully.

James is charged with Cruelty to Animals. Additional charges for the assault on the officers are pending.

An MPD spokesperson said the three officers who were shot, and the fourth officer who was injured, are all expected to recover.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.