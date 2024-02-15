The parents of a man accused of shooting three D.C. police officers are speaking out in defense of their son.

Icylin Rattigan exclusively told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that her son, Stephen Rattigan, suffers from a mental illness and heard voices in his head.

She doesn't know why he was living with 31 dogs.

D.C. police said Stephen shot three officers Wednesday who were serving an arrest warrant at his home for animal cruelty.

Ms. Rattigan said she feels "terrible" about what transpired on Hanna Place in Southeast yesterday.

"I felt it to my heart because he is here, and they could be in the morgue," she said. "We are very sympathetic."

When asked what set her son off Wednesday morning, Ms. Rattigan said, "I thought the dogs, where he is living … I think they want him to get out because he has dogs. The landlord wanted him to get out … He said he couldn’t find a place."

"We felt bad, but he’s not mentally stable," the family said.

New court documents obtained by FOX 5 state Rattigan told police he does not take any medications for mental health, but he "is not right in the head and needs help".

Rattigan is facing several charges, including assault with intent to kill while armed, and assault on a police officer while armed.

A judge ordered he remain in jail without bond Thursday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 29.