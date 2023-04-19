DC police seek SUV with unique license plate in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old boy

Authorities are searching for an SUV with a unique license plate they say was captured on surveillance video in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy last week in the District.

Officers say the shooting happened April 14 around 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of V Street.

Investigators say a dark-colored SUV pulled up and three armed men exited and opened fire on the victim before driving off.

The teen victim was identified as Mylaki Young of northwest D.C.. He was struck by bullets in the stomach before he fled inside a building. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Bullets also struck some of the nearby buildings but no other injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a brown, 2013 Lincoln MKX, four-door SUV, with DC tags bearing "DOMINGA". The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction in the case.