DC police seek suspects in pair of violent crimes, release surveillance footage

DC police are searching for suspects involved in two violent incidents, one leaving a man critically injured and the other seriously harming a police officer.

Police seek suspects in stabbing and ATV assault in DC

What we know:

The first incident occurred on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in front of a hair salon along the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in the southeast. Surveillance footage captured two men fighting -- one in black shorts and a red long-sleeve shirt, the other in gray pants and a jacket. At some point, one of the men was stabbed. The attacker fled the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. An update on the victim’s condition is not yet available.

In the second incident, which happened on Saturday, March 15, just before 8:15 p.m., surveillance video shows a blue ATV circling gas pumps at a Sunoco station near 15th and U Streets in the northwest. Police officers attempted to stop a group of individuals riding ATVs nearby when one rider allegedly struck an officer.

What they're saying:

"I think it's just tragic. I was home and I noticed all these lights going on," said a woman who lives nearby.

"It's terrible. I understand the injuries are serious, but also not unexpected because I've seen how the ATVs tear in and out of there with pedestrians on the sidewalks and it's dangerous," a nearby resident told FOX 5.

Surveillance footage released as public urged to assist investigations

The ATV driver is wanted for felony assault and aggravated assault. Riding ATVs on public streets is illegal in the District of Columbia. Both injured officers have since been released from the hospital, though one sustained serious injuries.

DC police ask anyone with information to view the surveillance videos and contact them immediately.

