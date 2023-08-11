DC police seek help identifying toddler found on city street

Authorities are asking for help identifying a toddler found on a D.C. street.

Police say the young boy, approximately three-years-old, was found around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of MLK Avenue in the southeast.

DC police seek help identifying toddler found on street (DC Police)

The child is about three-feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has light brown hair and was wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.