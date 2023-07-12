DC police seek car in connection to Southeast triple shooting

Metropolitan police are searching for a car in connection to a triple shooting that took place in Southeast D.C. Tuesday.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on July 11, officers were called to the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast, for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found three shooting victims — two men and one woman. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took the victims to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s car was later seen on surveillance cameras. Anyone who can identify the vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A $10,000 reward is available to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



