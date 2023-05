Two adult males were shot Tuesday evening in Southeast D.C., according to police.

Metro Police say the call came in at 7:26 p.m. for a shooting in the 400 block of Condon Terrace SE.

Police tell FOX 5 that one adult male has been pronounced dead. The other is conscious and breathing.

Officials are on the lookout for two Black males in a white Ford vehicle.

