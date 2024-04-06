DC police searching for suspect wanted in multiple robberies

D.C. police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple robberies.

The suspect was captured on multiple surveillance videos.

According to police, the first robbery the suspect was involved in took place at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

The suspect entered a business in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest, jumped over the sales counter and pushed an employee who was at a cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register and fled the scene.

The next day, at approximately 2:45 p.m., police say the same suspect went into a business in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northwest, and once again jumped over the sales counter and pushed an employee who was at a cash register. He took money from the register and fled the scene.

At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Friday, April 5, the suspect went into another business and tried to jump over the counter and open the register, but an employee was able to stop the suspect and he fled without obtaining any property.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.