DC Police searching for suspect vehicle in connection to Northwest DC shooting

Police are searching for a vehicle in connection to a violent assault that took place in Northwest D.C. over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was seen on a nearby surveillance camera. Police are asking anyone who can identify the vehicle or who has information on the case to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).