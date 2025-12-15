1 dead, 2 injured in Fairfax County crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday in Fairfax County. The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway.

Police say the driver, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional people were taken to the hospital with life‑threatening injuries.

Northbound Richmond Highway is closed between Beacon Hill Road and North Kings Highway. Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives are on scene, and the cause remains under investigation.