DC police search for missing 3-year-old girl
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday night in the District.
Girl missing from DC
What we know:
Brooklyn Tucker was last seen in the 500 block of Indiana Ave in northwest Washington around 5:49 p.m. Authorities say she was in the company of her non-custodial father, Devon Tucker.
Brooklyn is described as 3-feet-tall, 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and red checkered dress with gold jellybean shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768.
Brooklyn Tucker (DC Police)
The Source: Information in this article comes from D.C. Police.