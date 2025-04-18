DC police search for missing 3-year-old girl

The Brief D.C. police search for missing 3-year-old Brooklyn Tucker, last seen Thursday evening. Authorities believe she is with her non-custodial father, Devon Tucker. Brooklyn was last seen wearing a black and red checkered dress with gold jellybean shoes.



D.C. police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday night in the District.

Girl missing from DC

What we know:

Brooklyn Tucker was last seen in the 500 block of Indiana Ave in northwest Washington around 5:49 p.m. Authorities say she was in the company of her non-custodial father, Devon Tucker.

Brooklyn is described as 3-feet-tall, 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and red checkered dress with gold jellybean shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768.

Brooklyn Tucker (DC Police)