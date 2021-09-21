Police: Man, 9-year-old child injured in Southeast DC shooting

A man and a child were shot in Southeast DC Tuesday afternoon, and police are searching for two teenage suspects who may have been involved.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1500 block of Morris Road SE around 4:50 p.m. where they found the two victims with injuries.

They were both conscious and breathing at the time, but officials say the man is in critical condition. The nine-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.

Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for two Black teens, 15 to 16 years old, last seen moving on foot towards Hunter Place SE. The only description of clothing provided is a black hoodie blue jeans.

The 1400 through 1500 blocks of Morris Road SE between West Street and Erie Street SE, and the

2200 Block of Hunter Place SE between Morris Road and Pomeroy Road SE are closed. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

The scene of this shooting is just five minutes away from Alabama Avenue, SE, where a mass shooting took place Tuesday morning. Two men, two women, and a 13-year-old boy were injured.

No additional information has been provided at this time. Check back for updates.

