Juvenile shot following fight in Alexandria, police say

Police in Alexandria say a juvenile was shot following an altercation Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of King Street in Alexandria around 3:45 p.m. after police got a call for service about a fight involving juveniles.

A victim was taken to hospital with injuries that officials say are not considered life-threatening.

No additional information has been released at this time. Check back for updates.