Juvenile shot following fight in Alexandria, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Alexandria say a juvenile was shot following an altercation Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of King Street in Alexandria around 3:45 p.m. after police got a call for service about a fight involving juveniles.
A victim was taken to hospital with injuries that officials say are not considered life-threatening.
No additional information has been released at this time. Check back for updates.