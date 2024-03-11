DC police respond to man barricaded inside home in southeast

D.C. police have responded to a home in southeast Washington where they say a man barricaded himself inside.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Q Street just after 8 a.m. Officials believe the situation is domestic in nature. It is unclear if a weapon is involved.

Road closures are in effect in the 2700 - 2800 block of Q Street SE, 1500 - 1600 block of 28th Place SE, and in the 1600 block of 29th Street, SE.

