DC police release video of man wanted in connection to deadly Union Station shooting

D.C. police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused in a deadly shooting at Union Station last month.

What we know:

On Feb. 10, MPD officers and several law enforcement partners responded to the parking garage of Union Station around 4:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said Amtrak police officers were the first to respond after hearing gunshots.

Upon investigating, officers found a man near the escalators leading to the parking garage on the station’s upper level. He was unconscious and was not breathing. D.C. Fire and EMS arrived at the scene to render aid but the victim was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Wayne McDaniel, of Northwest, D.C.

What we don't know:

Chief Smith said that detectives believe the shooter and victim knew each other. Surveillance video showed them briefly interacting with each other before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at McDaniel as he ran away.

The suspect appeared to be wearing gray pants and light-colored shoes at the time of the shooting. Chief Smith also noted that there were likely four people present in the glass-enclosed waiting area at the time of the shooting.

No weapons were recovered and police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.