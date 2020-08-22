DC police release photos of suspects they say shot 5-year-old

article

D.C. police have released photos of two suspects they say shot a 5-year-old boy Friday in Southeast.

The shooting happened around 4:22 p.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

The boy is now recovering from non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told FOX 5 on Friday that an armed street robbery occurred in the area and two of the victims fled the scene. One of the robbers produced a handgun and fired multiple shots.

Advertisement

Newsham says the boy was walking with his mom to a local grocery store when he was struck by a bullet in the abdomen.

Poilce are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

RELATED: 5-year-old boy shot in Southeast DC, police say