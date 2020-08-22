DC police release photos of suspects they say shot 5-year-old
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released photos of two suspects they say shot a 5-year-old boy Friday in Southeast.
The shooting happened around 4:22 p.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.
The boy is now recovering from non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told FOX 5 on Friday that an armed street robbery occurred in the area and two of the victims fled the scene. One of the robbers produced a handgun and fired multiple shots.
Newsham says the boy was walking with his mom to a local grocery store when he was struck by a bullet in the abdomen.
Poilce are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.