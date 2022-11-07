DC police release photos of suspect in fatal shooting near Washington Convention Center

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have released photos of a suspect and vehicle of interest in Friday's fatal shooting near the Washington Convention Center.

Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Makai Green, of Northwest, D.C. Police say the suspect was driving a dark-in-color Mercedes.

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the incident in an alley near the 700 block of N Street around 4:45 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found 15-year-old Makai Green, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Police believe this was a targeted shooting, but have not indicated a specific motive for the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.