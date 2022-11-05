15-year-old shot, killed near Washington Convention Center

Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on Friday afternoon near the Washington Convention Center in Northwest D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the incident in an alley near the 700 block of N Street around 4:45 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the victim as Makai Green, of Northwest, D.C.

Police say that a suspect who was riding in a silver Mercedes with tinted windows, exited the car, ran into the alley and shot Green.

The suspect then fled the scene in that same vehicle, according to investigators.

During a press conference Friday evening, investigators described the suspect as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build. They say he was wearing a black mask, black hoodie, and dark jeans at the time of the shooting.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting, but have not indicated a specific motive for the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.