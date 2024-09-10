LIVE: Protest at site of deadly DC police shooting after body cam footage released

Police have shut down streets in Southeast D.C. in anticipation of protests where a Violence Interrupter for the city was shot and killed by D.C. police last week.

26-year-old Justin Robinson was killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month at a McDonald's on Marion Barry Ave in Southeast D.C.

Protests planned for Tuesday night come 24 hours after body camera footage was released by D.C. police, showing the moment officers shot and killed Robinson.

The incident began when police responded to a call about a car crash at the McDonald’s on Marion Barry Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found Robinson unconscious in his car in the drive-thru, with a gun on his lap. Backup was called, and officers say that as Robinson started to wake up, they repeatedly asked him to put down the weapon.

Police claim that Robinson attempted to grab an officer’s gun, leading two officers to open fire. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The community has rallied around the Robinson family, with nearly a thousand people signing a Change.org petition calling for "Justice for Justin."

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.