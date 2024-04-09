DC police release body cam footage, shows officer shoot man during chaotic foot chase

The D.C. police department has released officer body camera footage showing police firing and shooting a man during a chaotic foot chase in northeast Washington.

The shooting happened April 1 just before 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Bladensburg Road.

Police say officers saw an altercation happening and attempted to stop a man they say was involved in it and was armed.

The man began running and officers gave chase. "Investigators gave loud verbal commands ordering the man to show his hands," police officials said in a news release two days after the shooting. "The man did not comply and appeared to turn towards the investigators. At that time, an MPD investigator discharged their firearm multiple times, striking the man."

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says the graphic video shows the foot chase. The officer involved can be heard shouting, "Let me see your hands," and warning, "I’m going to shoot you" before firing.

The video continues with the suspect running around the corner of a building. Umeh says you can see him raise his right arm above his head as the officer fires several more shots.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Deion Hinnant, of Washington, D.C., was given first aid and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police say they recovered his firearm at the scene.

Hinnant has been arrested and faces multiple charges including assault on a police officer, carrying a pistol without a license, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.