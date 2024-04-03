Investigation underway after DC police shoot armed suspect in Northeast

D.C. police and additional agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an armed suspect injured, the Metropolitan Police Department says.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on April 1. Investigators were in the 2100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast, when they saw some kind of altercation underway.

The officers got out of their cruiser and tried to stop a man who appeared to be in possession of a gun. The man started running and investigators began running after him.

The officers gave verbal commands ordering the man to show his hands but the man did not comply and appeared to turn towards the investigators. At that time, one of the officers discharged their firearm multiple times, striking the man.

Police rendered aid and called for D.C. Fire and EMS. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A gun was recovered on the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Deion Hinnant. He has been charged with assault on a police officer, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per MPD policy. Body-worn cameras were activated and footage will be released at a later date.

The shooting remains under investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.