Bodycam footage of DC police following Karon Hylton on moped to be released Thursday: report

Community members held yet another protest Wednesday for 20-year-old Karon Hylton –– a man who died last Friday on a moped after an interaction with police in Northwest D.C.

READ MORE: Community demands answers in DC after Friday MPD moped pursuit turns fatal

Police tell FOX 5 that several officers were injured Wednesday evening during the protests in front of the Fourth District Police Station. They also say some arrests have been made. FOX 5's Evan Lambert, however, reports the demonstrations were largely peaceful throughout the night before they were dispersed.

We can confirm tonight through sources that bodycam footage of police following Hylton will be released Thursday, Lambert reports. A source says the video appears to show a pursuit, which would be against policy as officers are not allowed to chase for traffic violations.

Karon Hylton

On Tuesday, hundreds of community members gathered at the Fourth District Police Station to protest Hylton's death.

Advertisement

That protest however grew violent, according to police. D.C. police tell FOX 5 that rocks, bricks, and other items were used to smash the doors and windows of the police station.

A video posted online also appears to show police shooting some kind of tear gas at Hylton's mother.

Police say six police cruisers were damaged as well as some windows at the Walmart next door.

Police also say protesters were throwing explosive devices at officers, all while setting fires to trashcans up and down Georgia Avenue.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In a statement provided to FOX 5, police say: “In an effort to stop these individuals, MPD deployed munitions and OC spray. Six MPD officers sustained injuries and one individual was arrested and charged with the destruction of property/resisting arrest…”

FOX 5's Ike Ejiochi spoke to the mother of Hylton’s child –– she’s shaken up by this whole endeavor and wishes to be left alone.