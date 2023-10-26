DC police release body cam footage from shooting that left suspect dead, 2 officers injured

In accordance with D.C. law, the Metropolitan Police Department has released the body cam video from an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and two officers injured – one of whom was actually shot.

The video raises questions as to whether the rookie officer who was shot was hit by the suspect's gun or friendly fire.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast, just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.

According to police, officers Dallas Bennett and Jonathan Hasstedt responded to the area after receiving a report that a man was walking around with a gun and shouting at two people. The caller gave officers a description of the suspect and they were able to locate him.

In the video, one of the initial responding officers makes contact with the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Arthur Porter, and asks him to stop walking.

The officer then tells Porter to put his hands up, which he does briefly, but when the officer goes to grab Porter, he bolts.

A foot pursuit begins as the officers chase Porter into an alley. That’s when police say Porter turned around, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired multiple shots at the officers. They returned fire and one of the officers was hit in what police say was a non-critical area – toward the midline to the back – during the exchange.

Then, as Porter exits toward Naylor Road, another officer claims the 33-year-old raised the gun again and began shooting toward another officer. That officer returned fire, fatally shooting Porter.

Police say after the scene was secured, officers began to render life-saving aid until D.C. Fire and EMS arrived and took Porter to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer who was shot was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"When you watch the video, you’ll see our officers are doing exactly what we want them to do. They’re out in community, they’re being visible, they’re being present and they’re running towards danger," said Leslie Parsons, assistant chief for the D.C. Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau.

But Porter’s father is calling on police to release all of the body-cam, not agreeing that what he saw actually shows his son shooting at police. He and other members of Porter's family were able to view the video on Wednesday.

It is hard to make out some of the actions in the video but police say the semi-automatic handgun recovered on the scene police say belonged to Porter.

They are not willing to say there’s a possibility of friendly fire at this time and say the shooting remains under investigation.

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED***