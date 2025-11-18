DC police officer shoots, kills man allegedly armed with gun in Northeast

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed in D.C. Monday night. The suspect was reportedly armed with a gun. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave per MPD policy.



New details have been released as the investigation into a deadly police-involved shooting in Northeast D.C. on Monday continues.

What we know:

At approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 17, MPD officers and members of the Trump administration’s D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force were out patrolling in the 4700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, after concerns were raised at a community meeting on Sunday over the sound of gunfire in the area.

During the patrol, MPD says officers encountered a suspect armed with a firearm tucked in his waistband.

Officers approached the suspect and he immediately fled, leading to a foot chase.

The pursuing officers reportedly gave multiple loud commands for the suspect to stop and when one caught up with the suspect in the 1200 block of 47 Place, Northeast, a brief struggle ensued.

Police say during that struggle, the officer again issued multiple loud commands for the suspect to show his hands. They say the suspect did not comply and reached toward his waistband, where the alleged gun was.

That's when the officer who was struggling with the suspect fired a shot, striking the suspect.

The officer immediately called for D.C. Fire and EMS to respond to the scene. Additional officers also responded and began providing lifesaving care but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old David Warren Childs, of Northeast, D.C.

A gun was recovered from the scene, police say.

Previous charges:

Childs has faced gun charges from MPD before.

In 2022, he was found to be in possession of a 5.56 caliber "Ghost Gun" rifle was recovered in the 2900 block Knox Place, Southeast.

He was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Additionally, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 he was found to be in possession of a 9mm caliber "Ghost Gun" in the 1100 block of 47th Place, Northeast. In that instance, he was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, felon in possession, consumption of marijuana in a public space prohibited, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

What's next:

The involved members have been placed on administrative leave, per MPD policy.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team and body cam footage is expected to be released.

The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.