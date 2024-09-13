DC police officer killed trying to retrieve gun from storm drain remembered at funeral

A Washington, D.C. police officer who died after a gun he was trying to recover from a storm drain accidentally fired was remembered during funeral services Thursday.

Investigator Wayne David was laid to rest following a service at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church in Fort Washington, Maryland.

David was a member of the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years.

Authorities say on August 29, officers saw a person get out of suspicious vehicle in northeast Washington, take off on foot, and jump onto Interstate 295. The person threw a gun down a storm drain before fleeing on the back of a motorcycle, authorities said.

David was trying to get the gun out of the drain when it went off, striking him in the head.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Tyrell Bailey and charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with David’s death.

David's funeral procession passed through parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County on Thursday.

Shortly after David was killed, DC Chief of Police Pamela Smith called him "the epitome of a great officer." "He was a dedicated and highly respected member of the department, and this is a tremendous loss for all of us," Smith said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

