Arrest made in DC officer's fatal shooting

Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a D.C. police officer in the line of duty last month, officials say.

DC Police Chief Pam Smith confirmed to FOX 5 DC that 27-year-old Tyrell Bailey was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the death of veteran D.C. police officer Wayne David.

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports that Bailey was arrested Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Southeast D.C. He reportedly turned himself in to officials.

The incident occurred last Wednesday when police officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles Street Northeast.

Officers observed Bailey exiting a suspicious vehicle. As they attempted to make contact, Bailey fled, leaping onto the southbound lanes of I-295 and discarding a firearm into a storm drain. When veteran D.C. police investigator David attempted to retrieve the weapon, it discharged, fatally wounding him.

RELATED: DC area officials mourn police officer killed after gun he was trying to retrieve went off

Experts told FOX 5 DC earlier this week that it's unclear whether Bailey could face additional charged directly related to David's death.

"Dropping a gun down the storm drain, once it goes down there, it’s abandoned property. At that point, you’re asking yourself, was this some sort of negligence on the officer’s part?" said attorney Tony Garcia.

Attorney Mark Anderson suggested that a charge like reckless endangerment or even depraved heart murder could be considered, though he acknowledged that securing a conviction might be challenging.

Anderson emphasized the importance of understanding how the gun was retrieved, noting that "intervening acts could change the charges drastically."