DC police officer’s cause of death determined after trying to retrieve gun from storm drain

The medical examiner’s office has determined the cause of death of a Washington, D.C. police officer who died after a gun he was trying to recover from a storm drain accidentally fired.

D.C.’s Chief Medical Examiner has determined that MPD officer Wayne David died from a gunshot wound to head. The manner of his death was determined to be accidental.

David was a member of the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years.

Authorities say officers saw someone get out of suspicious vehicle in northeast Washington, take off on foot, and jump onto Interstate 295. The person threw a gun down a storm drain before fleeing on the back of a motorcycle, authorities said.

David was trying to get the gun out of the drain when it went off, striking him in the head.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Tyrell Bailey who was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with David’s death.

