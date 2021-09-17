DC police officer dies due to complications from COVID-19

article

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that one of their officers passed away due to complications related to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Flags displayed on National Mall in honor of 600,000+ COVID-19 deaths in U.S.

Officer Daniel Merritt, 41, of the Third District passed away Friday morning. He joined MPD in March 2008 and served the community for 13 years.

"Officer Merritt’s contributions to this department and the community will not go unrecognized. He will be remembered by all, who had an opportunity to know and work with him as a dedicated law enforcement professional who devoted his life to the profession. Our sincere condolences are extended to the family, friends and colleagues who are grieving his loss." said MPD Chief Robert J. Contee, III.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Officer Merritt was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his father, sister, cousin, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews.