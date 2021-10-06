DC police looking for suspect who sexually assaulted victim at George Washington University parking garage

article

D.C. police are looking for a man who was caught on camera around the time that he allegedly tried to sexually assault a victim in a parking garage on the George Washington University campus.

The incident reportedly occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the 2000 block of G Street, Northwest.

Police say the man is wanted on a first-degree sex abuse charge.