DC Police lieutenant placed on paid leave amid federal investigation

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said that a member of the police department has been put on leave pending an investigation by the department and federal investigators.

Contee did not provide a name or rank, but police sources tell FOX 5 that he’s a high-ranking lieutenant who has been with the department for over 20 years.

They say this investigation is centered around the lieutenant’s potential contact with a rightwing militia group.

"Concerns with the member’s actions were brought to our attention, and the Metropolitan Police Department collaborated with our federal partners at the Department of Justice to include the FBI and the United States Attorney‘s Office to further examine the concerns that were brought to our attention," Contee said at a brief press conference Wednesday.

Contee was asked whether this has anything to do with the federal investigation into January 6.

"We are looking at all that," Contee said. "Nothing is off the table right now."

Contee went on to say, "I wouldn’t narrowly focus in on January 6."

He said the lieutenant was put on leave Tuesday.

Contee said for now, the man is still getting paid, but that could change depending on how the investigation proceeds.

Sources said there are frustrations from rank and file officers that Contee called this man an "officer" not a lieutenant, failing to differentiate that he’s part of management and not a street cop.

FOX 5 attempted to contact the lieutenant by phone Wednesday evening but did not hear back.