DC police leadership makes changes after union raises serious safety concerns over MPD trucker response

UPDATE – FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez says D.C. police department leadership has made changes to the way they make use of rental cars and stationary traffic posts.

On Monday, Ramirez reported that the D.C. Police Union raised safety concerns over how the District’s police department is handling trucker convoy protest security. Ramirez said the security includes stationary traffic posts that have police members and city workers sitting on the side of the highway in 12-hour mandatory shifts.

On Tuesday, Ramirez reported that all highway traffic details will now have to be staffed by all marked police vehicles and must be two vehicle posts.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

The original story is posted below:

==============================

The D.C. Police Union has serious safety concerns over how the District’s police departments are handling trucker convoy protest security, which includes stationary traffic posts that have police members and city workers sitting on the side of the highway in 12-hour mandatory shifts.

The stationary traffic position, according to the union, is exposing police department members to fast-moving traffic. Union leadership is also concerned with the use of rental cars in these traffic posts.

In a letter sent last Thursday to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, D.C. Police Union Shop Steward Adam Shaatal called for a stop to stationary posts.

"Since the crash, countless CID members have contacted the union expressing fear and concern for their own safety," Shaatal wrote.

The crash the union leader referred to, in the letter, happened back on March 8th. The cause of that fatal collision is still under investigation.

Police said two people inside a BMW died after the car crashed into a Department of Public Works (DPW) dump truck that was parked with another vehicle carrying an MPD member inside. Both vehicles were stationed at one of the stationary traffic posts along I-695 by exit 1C.

FOX 5 was told the BMW then slammed into a jersey wall and erupted in flames. The union noted that the DPW driver was also seriously injured in the crash and that this was the second collision to involve a stationary post and a vehicle striking a DPW truck parked along I-695 in two days.

"We as a matter of just every day work, we come here, we deal with, whether it’s active shooters, we deal with riots or we restore orders to the capital. We don’t need to come out here and be placed in situations that are unnecessary when there is no actual, imminent threat to the District of Columbia," Shaatal stated.

The D.C. Police Union shop steward told FOX 5 he believes the vehicles can be safely parked elsewhere until they’re needed.

In the letter, dated March 10th, Shaatal noted that he reached out to D.C. Police Commander Robert Glover with these concerns and was told in response:

Thank you for reaching out. As you've stated, the traffic crash is still under investigation. In light of what did occur, we have made some adjustments to several posts on the detail to identify alternate staging points that are appropriate to still accomplish the overall mission.

Of note, the DPW vehicle was positioned to protect our assigned members at that post, and that remains the reason why we will continue to work collaboratively with our intraDistrict partners to provide resources that serve to carry out the mission as safely as possible, as has been the case since the inception of the detail. Again, I did want to let you know that adjustments have been made to the detail.

Shaatal then told Chief Contee that he asked for details behind Commander Glover’s response that "adjustments have been made," but did not receive answers within eight hours, so he then contacted Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll.

Shaatal later raised concerns about both the stationary posts and had issues with D.C. Police members, assigned unmarked rental cars, were pulled to help "cut and pull" traffic for the President’s motorcade.

In part of his response to Assistant Chief Carroll, Shaatal wrote:

"It's unconscionable that Union members are in the rain, cutting and pulling traffic for a POTUS, without any emergency equipment to protect them. This is not only against the General Orders governing POTUS’, but against common sense.

The union leader noted this response from Assistant Chief Carroll regarding the highway security patrols. He called the response: "contemptuous."

I disagree with your assertion that an "imminent threat" is necessary to establish a traffic post for a dignitary movement or the potential of first amendment activity. To further illustrate this point, DDOT traffic control officers (TCO’s) are also deployed on a daily basis across the city to facilitate the flow of traffic around a variety of venues and congested areas across the city. These TCO’s do not have emergency vehicles, and in many cases they have no vehicle at all to use for shelter or provide any level of protection.

As for your assertions as it relates to dignitary escorts, members from various districts and divisions are used on these details. Members on traffic details use a variety of modes of transportation, including, bicycles, motorcycles, and vehicles owned or leased by MPD, or they may be on foot. Members on traffic posts also utilize a variety of personal protective equipment, including (but not limited to) visibility vests, high visibility jackets, high visibility rain jackets, flashlights, and flares. All of these methods are used to increase visibility and safety of members working traffic posts, for dignitary escorts, special events, and first amendment activities.

I appreciate you reaching out, and I remain committed to engaging in meaningful dialogue and any suggestions to improve our operations.

Shaatal represents the Criminal Investigation Division of the department and noted many of his members were also the ones assigned to patrol the stationary traffic posts put in place due to planned trucker protests. We’re told this has to do with staffing shortages at the department.

Trucker convoy in DC region Tuesday

"So what the department has elected to do is take our detectives, who would otherwise be working the most serious cases that are plaguing the city – we’re talking about shootings, robberies, burglaries, violent assaults, and we put them in cars," Shaatal told FOX 5.

FOX 5 reached out to the Mayor’s Office and D.C. Police for comment. A D.C. Police spokesperson told FOX 5 they would rather respond to the union directly than provide an answer through the "media."

Shaatal told FOX 5 as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, no one from MPD had responded to his letter sent to the chief last Thursday.

FOX 5 did drive around the Southeast-Southwest Freeway Monday afternoon and did see several stationary traffic posts. However, none of them that we viewed included an unmarked cruiser or civilian vehicle similar to the security in place around the March 1st State of the Union Address and days after.

Over the weekend, FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts confirmed specialized units and DCU personnel were extended and activated until at least Wednesday due to the "continuing potential for First Amendment activity in the District of Columbia."